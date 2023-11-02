The United Nations General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to condemn decades-long economic sanctions imposed on Cuba by the United States.

One hundred and eighty-seven (187) member states voted for the "necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba."

Two nations – the US and Israel – voted against the resolution, while Ukraine abstained from voting on Thursday.

The US said it voted against the resolution because the "Cuban government (needs) to adhere to its human rights obligations."

'Adverse effects'

The UN General Assembly's resolutions are not legally binding. They are, however, a reflection of the world's opinion on key international issues.

The member states were concerned by the economic sanctions imposed on Cuba in 1960 by the US, saying they had caused "adverse effects on Cuban people."

"It is unacceptable to deprive an entire people of their right to peace, self-determination and human progress," Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday.

In 2022, 185 member states voted for the lifting of US-imposed embargo on Cuba.

Voted against since 1992

While formally declaring the embargo in 1962, the US had hoped to incite "regime change" in Cuba through the sanctions.

The economic sanctions against Cuba prohibit US businesses from engaging in trade with the Caribbean nation.

Since 1992, the UN General Assembly has passed an annual resolution to end the embargo against Cuba.