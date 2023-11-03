The Nigerian authorities say they have ''successfully averted an imminent attack on Kano by insurgents.''

Security forces carried out a dawn raid operation ''on the terrorists' hideout'' in the early hours of Friday in Gezawa area of the state recovering large quantity of weapons, according to a statement by spokesperson for the Nigerian army, Onyema Nwachukwu.

The military jointly carried out the ''coordinated operation'' with operatives from the secret police known as Department of State Services, DSS.

''During the operation, the joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the DSS recovered five AK 47 Rifles, five AK 47 Rifle Magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG), five RPG Bombs, six Hand Grenades, five pairs of Desert Camouflage Uniforms, 10 pairs of magazine pouches and some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials,'' the statement added.

The Nigerian authorities said suspected Boko Haram terrorists were ''believed to be planning a major operation in Kano State'' prompted the ''swift'' raid by the security forces. Two suspected terrorists were arrested, the army said.

''The successful raid operation reinforces the Nigerian Army's unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property of our citizens,'' it said.

Nigeria has been grappling with insecurity for more than decade with armed groups including Boko Haram and kidnapping gangs carrying out attacks.

Kano is Nigeria's most populous state and had been hit in the past by Boko Haram. But the Nigerian authorities have recorded significant success in tackling the armed group in recent years.