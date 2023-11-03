Mozambique loses roughly $70 million every year as a result of illegal fishing, according to its fisheries ministry.

“Mozambique in particular, loses between $60 to 70 million every year due to this predatory practice. Illegal fishing deserves deep reflection on our part,” news portal Mozambique Information Agency quoted Maria Pinto, the ministry’s permanent secretary as saying.

Pinto emphasized the significant role of fishing in people's lives, particularly through artisanal fishing, and its contribution to the national economy.

“In Mozambique, the contribution of this sub-sector represents 98% of total national fisheries production,” she said at a forum in the capital Maputo on Friday.

Protecting marine resources

“Our sector has been recognized as a powerful generator of employment and income, stimulating the growth of various subsidiary industries. What’s more, it serves as a source of livelihood for a large part of the population," she stated.

While acknowledging the positive aspects, Pinto emphasized the ongoing challenge of responsibly utilizing marine resources and protecting biodiversity for future generations.

Pinto also pointed out that more women are being involved throughout the production chain, particularly in fish processing and marketing activities, the report said.