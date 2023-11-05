BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Tunisia's national airline posts $66m loss
Tunisia's national airline Tunisair has posted a net loss of $66 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2019.
Tunisair attributes its net loss to high operating costs. / Photo: AFP
November 5, 2023

Tunisia's national airline posted a net loss of 209.04 million Tunisian dinars ($66 million) for the financial year ended December 31, 2019.

Tunisair published its consolidated financial statements on Friday.

In the preceding year, the airline had posted a net loss of 216.5 Tunisian dinars ($68.4 million).

Tunisair attributes the losses to high operating costs, which exceeded 1.9 billion Tunisian dinars ($600 million) in 2019.

The company, however, revealed that its revenues rose by 4%, from 1.79 billion Tunisian dinars ($570 million) in 2018 to 1.87 billion Tunisian dinars ($590 million) in 2019.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
