Chad has recalled its ambassador from Israel, citing the increased "loss of life of many innocent civilians in Gaza."

At least 9,770 people had been killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza as of Sunday, November 5.

Chad said in a statement on Sunday that it was in support of a ceasefire that "will lead to a stable solution of the Palestinian question."

Chad now joins Chile, Honduras, Türkiye, Colombia and Jordan in recalling their Israel-based envoys.

'Greatest attention and concern'

"Chad is following with the greatest attention and concern the situation in the Middle East, in particular the waves of unprecedented deadly violence in the Gaza Strip," Chad's statement dated November 4, 2023 said.

"Faced with this tragedy, Chad condemns the loss of human lives of many innocent civilians and calls for a ceasefire leading to a lasting solution to the Palestinian question.

"Consequently, Chad decided to recall its Chargé d'Affaires to Israel for consultations," Ibrahim Adam Mahamat, the spokesperson for the Chadian foreign ministry, said in the statement.