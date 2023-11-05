19:45 GMT – Israeli army announces it is 'dividing Gaza into two'

The Israeli army announced on Sunday evening that it was dividing Gaza Strip into two sections.

The army added that it would impose a complete blockade on the enclave.

This comes as Israel continues to reject calls for ceasefire.

18:45 GMT – UN confirms 1.5 million people displaced in Gaza

The United Nations has confirmed that some 1.5 million people have displaced in Gaza since October 7.

The UN added on Sunday that nearly half of the displaced people are sheltering in 149 facilities.

Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed at least 9,770 people since October 7, according to Palestinian government officials.

17:45 GMT – Gaza facing Israeli strikes 'around all hospitals'

The Gazan government has said that the enclave is facing intense Israeli shelling around all hospitals.

This comes as records indicate that Israeli airstrikes killed more than 270 people between Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier, Gaza's main telecommunications company said that Israel had cut off communication services, including internet, in the enclave.

17:00 GMT – Israel accused of cutting off internet in Gaza

Israel has been accused of cutting off internet service in Gaza.

The Palestinian Telecommunications Company said that Israel disconnected internet and other telecommunications services on Sunday.

This comes as Israeli airstrikes continue to target several parts of the enclave, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

16:40 GMT – Lebanon to file complaint over Israel's 'use of phosphorus weapon'

Lebanon has pledged to complain to the United Nations (UN) about the burning of 462 hectares of southern farms and forests with phosphorus shells.

The use of phosphorus weapons during armed conflict is restricted. Its use on civilians and vegetation is completely prohibited under the international humanitarian law.

Its illegal use amounts to war crime, according to the UN. Israel was recently accused of using phosphorus bombs during Gaza and Lebanon attacks.

16:10 GMT – Palestinians protest against Blinken's visit

Dozens of Palestinians organised a protest on Sunday in the center of the West Bank city of Ramallah to protest against US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the city and demand the Palestinian Authority cut talks with him.

A group of protesters gathered in Al-Manara Square in central Ramallah and raised banners and chanted slogans condemning the American role in the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

The protesters accused US President Joe Biden's administration of active participation in the war.

14:30 GMT – Israeli PM suspends minister over 'nuclear bomb' remarks

Following remarks seemingly opening the door to using nuclear weapons on Gaza, Israel's heritage minister has been suspended from government meetings indefinitely, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said: "Amichai Eliyahu's statements are not based in reality."

Earlier Sunday, Eliyahu, a minister from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, said dropping a "nuclear bomb" on the Gaza Strip is "an option," according to the daily Times of Israel.

14:10 GMT – Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister's remarks on atomic bomb

Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned extremist statements by Israel's heritage minister suggesting that he supports the use of atomic bomb to attack Gaza.

The Saudi Press Agency says Amichai Eliyahu's remarks haven't been received well by Riyadh.

Hamas had earlier Sunday described Eliyahu's statement as one that promotes "terrorism."

12:15 GMT – Israel's latest strikes on Gaza 'kill 270 people'

Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed 270 more people in the last 24 hours.

The Gaza health ministry said on Sunday that the death toll in the enclave has, consequently, risen to 9,770. At least 4,800 children and 2,055 women are among the casualties.

The fatalities continue to rise as Israel continues to reject calls for ceasefire.

11:40 GMT – US Secretary of State visits West Bank

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

He met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas as Israel continued its attacks on Gaza.

Blinken arrived in Ramallah under tight security, one day after meeting in Jordan with Arab foreign ministers angered by the increasing number of civilian deaths in Gaza. Washington has rejected calls for a ceasefire.

10:20 GMT – Qatar says Israel not condemned enough over Gaza attacks

Qatar has said that the international reactions to Israeli bombing of civilians in Gaza are "not at required level, sometimes shameful."

Qatari Foreign Minister Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi's remarks come as the death toll in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes nears 9,500.

On Sunday, Israel continued to attack Gaza, targeting refugee camps among other demilitarised zones.

9:00 GMT – Planned 'atomic bomb attacks ' amounts to terrorism: Hamas

Hamas has said that Israel's plan to attack Gaza using atomic bombs "reflects unprecedented Israeli terrorism against Palestinian people."

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas said such attacks would "endanger (the) whole region."

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu had earlier said he supports the dropping of "atomic bomb" on Gaza.

8:35 GMT – Israeli minister 'supports atomic bomb attack' on Gaza

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has said that he supports dropping "atomic bomb" on Gaza, according to Israeli media.

This comes as Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Gaza since the escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7.

On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike killed four children and three relatives of Anadolu cameraman Mohamed Alaloul. The deceased are Alaloul's wife, mother and father.

4:00 GMT - Israeli airstrike on Palestinian refugee camp kills dozens

Israeli military has killed at least 51 Palestinians and wounded dozens others in an air strike on Al Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, Palestinian WAFA agency reported.

A spokesperson for the Health Ministry in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qidra, said a large number of people were killed without giving an exact figure, adding scores of people with severe wounds were laying on the ground of a hospital's emergency ward.

Maghazi is located in the Deir al-Balah Governorate in the central Gaza.

3:20 GMT — Hezbollah says targeted Israeli soldiers in northern settlement

Hezbollah has said that it targeted several Israeli soldiers inside a home in the settlement of Metula in northern Israel.

The Lebanese group said it inflicted direct casualties among Israeli soldiers.

It added that the attack was in response to the Israeli killing of Lebanese civilians in recent days.

The Israeli army claimed no injuries to its soldiers from the attack by Hezbollah and said fighter jets struck a number of sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

2:57 GMT - Israel says 345 soldiers killed since October 7

The Israeli army has said it has lost 345 soldiers since the outbreak of fighting in Gaza.

Spokesman Daniel Hagari said at a news conference that four soldiers were killed in Gaza, bringing the death toll to 345.

The Israeli army said 29 soldiers were killed in Gaza since last Tuesday when it started a ground invasion in Gaza. Hagari said fighting is ongoing across the territory, and the army aims to dismantle the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

2:00 GMT - Biden says progress made on humanitarian pause

President Joe Biden has suggested there have been some advances in US attempts to persuade Israel to pause military strikes on Gaza for humanitarian reasons.

In a brief exchange with reporters as he left St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Biden was asked if there was progress, and he responded, "Yes," but did not share specifics.

This comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Arab counterparts.

