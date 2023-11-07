WORLD
3 MIN READ
Jewish Americans protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza
The Jewish Americans staged a sit in at New York's Statue of Liberty under an organisation called Jewish Voice for Peace opposing the Israeli attacks on Gaza.
Jewish Americans protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza
Jewish Americans hold a sit in at New York's Statue of Liberty in support of Palestinians. Photo: Jewish Voice for Peace/X / Others
November 7, 2023

Hundreds of protesters, many from the group Jewish Voice for Peace, staged a sit-in on Monday outside New York's Statue of Liberty, calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Video on social media, including footage posted by the group itself, showed throngs of activists sitting at the base of the statue chanting, "Never again for anyone, never again is now," echoing a Jewish rallying cry in the aftermath of the Holocaust.

Others stood on the statue's pedestal, draping large banners over the side that read "Ceasefire Now!" and "The Whole World is Watching."

The group, which has mounted similar demonstrations in recent weeks at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan and at the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, said the demonstration drew 500 people.

The Jewish-led organisation opposes the Israeli government's policies toward Palestinians as a form of apartheid.

Unprecedented bombardment

"Just like Palestinians, so many of our ancestors yearned to breathe free," the group said on X, formerly Twitter, referring to a line from the sonnet composed by the 19th-century Jewish-activist poet Emma Lazarus that is inscribed in bronze on the pedestal of the statue.

There was no word from organizers or the US Park Police, which patrols the island, about whether there were any arrests stemming from the demonstration.

The protest came as health authorities in Gaza said the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave had surpassed 10,000, including more than 4,000 children.

Amplifying international pressure for a halt to hostilities on both sides in the conflict, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the blockaded territory had become a "graveyard for children."

Israel's military has been unleashing an unprecedented bombardment of Gaza followed by a ground offensive into the crowded coastal enclave. Israel has rebuffed calls for a ceasefire.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us