1657 GMT —The allies of NATO support pauses to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

17:10 GMT — Source close to Hamas says talks under way for release of 12 hostages

Negotiations are under way for the release of a dozen hostages held by Hamas, including six Americans, in return for a three-day ceasefire in Gaza, a source close to Hamas said.

"Talks revolve around the release of 12 hostages, half of them Americans, in exchange for a three-day humanitarian pause, to enable Hamas to release the hostages and to enable Egypt an extended (period of time) to deliver humanitarian aid," the source said.

16:43 GMT — Italy deploys hospital ship off Gaza coast for emergency aid

Italian navy ship Vulcano, equipped with hospital instruments and operating rooms, has been deployed to the Middle East to receive and treat wounded people from Gaza, the country's defence minister said.

Guido Crosetto said that the hospital ship would first head to Cyprus island and then as close as possible to Gaza to provide emergency medical support to the Palestinian population.

Crosetto added that the government is also working on providing a field hospital that will be sent "directly to Gaza in agreement with the Palestinians."

16:33 GMT — Canada PM Trudeau calls for significant "humanitarian pause" in Gaza

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for a significant humanitarian pause in the Gaza conflict to allow for the release of all hostages and the delivery of enough aid to address civilian needs.

"I don't need to describe the horrors. This is why we are calling for a significant humanitarian pause that will allow us to release all the Jewish hostages and ... continue to evacuate foreign citizens from Gaza," Trudeau told reporters.

"This pause must allow the delivery of real and substantial aid, enough aid to relieve this abominable humanitarian crisis for people and civilians in Gaza."

16:33 GMT — Major aid groups call for Gaza ceasefire

An alliance of 13 major aid groups including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Amnesty International and Oxfam has urged world leaders to push for a ceasefire in Gaza after one month of war .

The organisations "call on French President Emmanuel Macron and heads of state... to do everything in their power to obtain an immediate ceasefire," they said in a statement, one day before a humanitarian conference on Gaza is due to be held in Paris.

Other priorities should include "concrete measures to free civilian hostages and protect all civilian populations, guaranteeing entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza and respecting international humanitarian law," the groups said.

16:15 GMT – Guterres says 'something clearly wrong with Israeli military'

The head of the United Nations has said that thousands of children in the Gaza Strip were killed, stating that there is "something clearly wrong in the way that military operations are being done."

"Every year, the highest number of killing of children by any of the actors in all the conflicts that we witness is the maximum in the hundreds," Antonio Guterres said in an interview with Reuters Next in New York on Wednesday.

"We have, in a few days in Gaza, thousands of children killed," he said.

15:54 GMT — Sharp rise in German military export approvals for Israel

Germany has approved 10 times more in military gear exports to Israel so far this year, official data showed, as Berlin said it was prioritising requests from the country after Hamas's operation.

Data up to November 2 this year showed export approvals issued for $324 million worth of military equipment to Israel, almost 10 times more than the $34 million in authorisations a year ago.

15:24 GMT — Demonstrators in Norway wear shrouds to decry killing of civilians in Gaza

A group of people in the Norwegian capital wore shrouds to draw attention to the killing of civilians in Gaza over the last month of Israeli attacks on the enclave.

Some 100 activists gathered in the Oslo Central Station on Wednesday and chanted slogans and carried banners calling for an immediate ceasefire and end to the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Images of the rally were widely liked and reposted on social media.

14::50 GMT — Israel says it does not intend to 'reoccupy' Gaza or control it for long time

Israel does not intend to "reoccupy" Gaza or control it for a long time, a senior Israeli official said in Washington, as Israeli forces pressed their invasion in the Palestinian coastal enclave.

"We assess that our current operations are effective and successful, and we'll continue to push," the Israeli official told reporters late on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"It's not unlimited or forever," the official added, without giving a specific timeframe.

14:26 GMT — Images coming from Gaza trouble Athens: Greek foreign minister

Greece is troubled by images coming from Palestine's Gaza, the site of over a month of Israeli airstrikes and ground invasion, according to the Greek foreign minister.

Athens condemns Hamas’ October 7 attacks but it also acknowledges that Israeli attacks on Gaza have gone beyond its legitimate "right to self-defence", George Gerapetritis said, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

He added that Athens insists "on the basic solution adopted by the UN Security Council, the two-state solution within the territorial boundaries of 1967, with East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian State."

13:09 GMT — Qatar negotiating release of 10-15 hostages for Gaza ceasefire

Qatar is mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas for the potential release of 10-15 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a short ceasefire, a source briefed on the talks told AFP Wednesday.

"Negotiations mediated by the Qataris in coordination with the US are ongoing to secure the release of 10-15 hostages in exchange for a one- to two-day ceasefire," the informed source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the talks' sensitivity.

The Gulf emirate has been a fierce supporter of the Palestinian cause and has open channels of communication with Hamas.

Qatar also hosts the political office of Hamas and is the main residence of its self-exiled leader Ismail Haniyeh.

13:29 GMT — Israel can't hide truth by killing journalists, say protesters at Pakistan rally

Thousands of people took to the streets of Karachi, Pakistan's southern port city to protest the West's "silence" over the killing of civilians, particularly children and journalists, in intensified Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Carrying banners and placards engraved with slogans such as "Stop targeting journalists," "You can't hide the truth by killing journalists," and "Hold Israel accountable for journalists' killing in Gaza," as protesters marched towards the Governor House on Wednesday.

Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi in his speech to the rally blamed Israeli and US leaders "equally responsible" for the deaths of journalists in Gaza.

"It's the US and some so-called Muslim countries, whose criminal silence has emboldened Israel to kill unarmed Palestinians with full impunity," Sarbazi said.

13:33 GMT — War in Gaza is 'war of the free world': Israeli FM

Israel's war in Gaza is "the war of the free world", Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told EU lawmakers in Brussels.

Cohen also said that Israel was attacked not only by Hamas but by other groups in the region that are supported by Iran, which he called "the world number one financer of terror".

13:13 GMT — Belgium wants sanctions against Israel for Gaza bombings: deputy PM

Belgium's deputy prime minister called on the Belgian government to adopt sanctions against Israel and investigate the bombings of hospitals and refugee camps in Gaza.

“It is time for sanctions against Israel. The rain of bombs is inhumane," Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter told Nieuwsblad newspaper. "It is clear that Israel does not care about the international demands for a ceasefire," she said on Wednesday.

De Sutter said the European Union should immediately suspend its association agreement with Israel, which aims at better economic and political cooperation.

She also said an import ban on products from occupied Palestinian territories should be implemented and violent settlers, politicians, soldiers responsible for war crimes should be banned from entering the EU.

11:17 GMT —Hezbollah strikes northern Israel military base, inflicts losses

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said it struck the vicinity of a military base in northern Israel and inflicted casualties.

It did not give further details. Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled two border towns in southern Lebanon, according to Anadolu.

11:59 GMT — Israel to shun Paris Gaza aid conference: French presidency

Israeli representatives will not participate at a Thursday "humanitarian conference" for Gaza in Paris organised by French President Emmanuel Macron, his office said.

Like other governments, Israel nevertheless has "an interest in the humanitarian situation improving in Gaza", an official in Macron's office, who asked not to be named, told reporters.

11:57 GMT — At least 18 killed as Israeli fighter jets strike Palestinian house in central Gaza

At least 18 Palestinians were killed as Israeli warplanes struck a house in central Gaza, the Interior Ministry in the blockaded enclave said.

The strike targeted a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli attack caused massive destruction in the area, according to witnesses.

11:30 GMT — Survival of women and girls at stake in Gaza, warns UN Women

In Gaza, where relentless streaks of fire and explosions pose a constant threat to civilian inhabitants, women strive to keep their families safe, feeding their children amid a harsh blockade and keeping them in shelter as Israeli strikes reduce building after building to rubble.

"Women, girls, and their families in Gaza continue to face unimaginable death and deprivation. As Gaza is running out of life-saving water, food, electricity, and fuel, nothing less than the survival of women and girls is at stake," Sarah Hendriks, UN Women’s deputy executive director ad interim, told Anadolu.

"They (women and girls in Gaza) are in overcrowded and overstretched shelters without food, water, privacy, or sanitation facilities — limited to no operational toilets — which is increasing protection risks."

UN Women estimates that over 1,800 women have become widows and will bear the weight of their family’s survival alone and that more than 744,000 women and girls have been displaced from their homes.

10:49 GMT — Death toll rises as Israel continues to bomb Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has reported that the death toll from Israeli bombardments climbed to 10,569, including 4,324 children.

The report also noted that 2,823 of the victims were women.

More than 2,550 Palestinians are still under the rubble of the destroyed homes including 1,350 children, according to the health ministry.

At least 26,475 Palestinians were injured in Israel's attacks.

09:37 GMT — UK seeks pro-peace Palestinian leadership as soon as possible

A move towards a peace-loving leadership in Palestine is the most desired outcome in Israel's attacks on Gaza, British foreign minister James Cleverly said, reiterating Britain's support for a two-state solution.

"In the short term, it is inevitable that Israel, because they have the troops in Gaza, will need to have a security responsibility," Cleverly said at the G7 summit in Japan.

"But our view is as soon as practicable, a move towards a peace-loving Palestinian leadership is the most desired outcome."

09:32GMT — Blinken: Israel should not 'reoccupy' Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Israel not to reoccupy Gaza once its attack ends.

Speaking to reporters after G7 foreign ministers held talks in Japan, Blinken listed what he said were "key elements" in order to create "durable peace and security."

"The United States believes key elements should include: no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, not now, not after the war; No use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism or other violent attacks; No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends," Blinken told reporters.

He added that other conditions included no "attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza" or any "reduction in the territory of Gaza."

09:10 GMT — Israeli soldier death toll rises to 31 after another killed in Gaza invasion

An Israeli soldier was killed in Gaza, bringing the death toll in the Israeli ground operation in the blockaded enclave to 31 since October 27, the army said.

A military statement said the soldier, from the Artillery Corps, was killed in fighting in northern Gaza. Two more soldiers were seriously injured.

Israel said 31 soldiers have been killed and 260 others injured since it began expanded ground operations in Gaza.

08:40 GMT — 40 Filipinos arrive in Egypt from Gaza

Dozens of Filipinos fled from the war-ravaged Gaza into Egypt through the Rafah crossing after Filipino diplomats negotiated for their safe passage and Qatar mediated for the border to be opened, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

The 40 Filipinos were travelling to the Egyptian capital of Cairo, where they planned to take flights back to the Philippines, Marcos said in a video message in Manila. Two Filipino doctors managed to leave Gaza for Egypt last week.

“I hope the rest of our countrymen who also wanted to return home can also exit properly with their spouses and loved ones,” Marcos said.

4:25 GMT - Saudi Arabia says will host Arab and Islamic summits to discuss Gaza war

Saudi Arabia will host summits of Arab and Islamic nations in coming days to discuss the Israel-Palestine war, Saudi Arabia's investment minister has said.

"We will see, this week, in the next few days Saudi Arabia convening an emergency Arab summit in Riyadh," said Saudi investment minister Khalid Al-Falih, at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

"In a few days you will see Saudi Arabia convening an Islamic summit," he said.

4:00 GMT - Rashida Tlaib censured for remarks over Israel war's in Gaza

The US House has voted to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — the only Palestinian American in Congress — an extraordinary rebuke.

The 234-188 tally came after enough Democrats joined with Republicans to censure Tlaib, a punishment one step below expulsion from the House. The three-term congresswoman has long been a target of criticism for her views on the decades-long conflict in the Middle East.

Republican Rep. Rich McCormick of Georgia pushed the censure measure in response to what he called Tlaib's promotion of antisemitic rhetoric. He said she has "levied unbelievable falsehoods about our greatest ally, Israel, and the attack on October 7."

3:34 GMT - G7's top diplomats discuss what happens after Gaza conflict

G7 foreign ministers have discussed how to revitalise peace efforts in the Middle East and the "day after" in Gaza once the conflict there recedes as they met for a two-day summit in Tokyo.

The subject was brought up during a working dinner, host Japan said in a statement, with the Group of Seven (G7) due to continue talks on Wednesday on the Israel-Palestine crisis, Russia's war in Ukraine and issues related to China.

The statement gave no details of options being discussed if the Hamas is ousted from Gaza as the result of an ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.

3:00 GMT - Biden asks Netanyahu for pause as Israel rains down death upon Gaza

US President Joe Biden has said that he asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a pause in its war on besieged Gaza during a call on Monday.

A White House spokesperson previously said the two leaders discussed the potential for "tactical pauses" in fighting in Gaza for humanitarian reasons and possible hostage releases during their conversation on Monday.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, emphasised in a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog the importance of protecting civilian lives and respecting international humanitarian law, the White House said in a separate statement.

2:49 GMT - Israeli air strikes target areas in southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes have launched a series of air strikes on several towns and regions in southern Lebanon, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

"The enemy [Israeli] warplanes launched two raids on the outskirts of the towns of Yater and Kafra in Bint Jbeil District," NNA said.

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent, one of the air strikes in Yater hit a three-story house, causing major damage, but no information was received about any casualties

2:30 GMT - Hamas denies Israel is making major gains in Gaza

Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad, speaking from Beirut, has denied that Israeli forces were making any significant military gains or that they had advanced deep into Gaza City.

"They never give the people the truth," Hamad said. He added that numerous Israeli soldiers were killed on Monday and "many tanks were destroyed."

"The Palestinians fight and fight and fight against Israel, until we end the occupation," said Hamad.

2:15 GMT - US congresswoman says 'Palestinian people are not disposable'

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib became emotional during her speech on the floor of the House of Representatives amid a debate over a resolution seeking to censure her.

Facing her second censure resolution for criticizing Israel, Tlaib, the only Palestinian American member of Congress, emphasized the humanity of the Palestinian people.

"I can't believe we have to say this, but Palestinian people are not disposable," said the congresswoman representing Michigan. "We are human beings just like anyone else."

2:00 GMT - Israel Bonds raises a billion dollars for Israeli government

The US- based Israel Bonds has raised more than one billion dollars for the Israeli government since the start of Israel's war in Gaza, a statement from the organisation said.

Most investments came from US state and municipal governments.

Dani Naveh, president and CEO of Israel Bonds, said the amount was a record high for Israel Bonds, which he said "demonstrates the strong support for Israel of the Jewish communities and Israel's supporters in the United States and around the world."

1:54 GMT - Canada says first nationals evacuated from Gaza

Nearly 60 Canadian nationals, residents and their dependents have been evacuated from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, Canadian officials said.

"The first group of Canadians have left Gaza. Our team of officials has met them on the Egyptian side of the border, providing them with support and care," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The ministry said 59 Canadians, permanent residents and family members have crossed the Rafah border into Egypt, out of 400 nationals registered with Canada seeking to leave.

