Nigerian striker Osimhen returns to action after injury
Coach Garcia says Osimhen will be reserved for the crucial match against Real Madrid on November 29.
Osimhen has scored six goals in eight games so far this season.  / Photo: AFP
November 8, 2023

Napoli FC coach Rudi Garcia has announced the return of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who has been out of action for almost a month following a hamstring injury.

Osimhen will return to training on Wednesday but won’t be playing in the squad that meets Union Berlin in the Champions League’s Group C match on Wednesday evening, Garcia told a press conference on Tuesday.

Osimhen came down with injury during the friendly match between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia on October 13, which ended 2-2.

Garcia says Osimhen will be reserved for the crucial group C stage match that would see Napoli go against 14-time winner Real Madrid on November 29.

Must-watch clash

Napoli is currently number 2 in Group C in the Champions League, three points behind leaders Real Madrid, so the clash will no doubt be spectacular.

Napoli, however, has fared well in Osimhen's absence, winning three and drawing one of the four matches played, but the 24-year-old remains a hot shot with six goals in eight games so far this season.

There is still strong interest from clubs like Chelsea, which have reportedly included him in their list of possible targets when the transfer window opens in January.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
