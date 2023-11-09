BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia to sign $533m deals with African countries
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund says the deals will pave way for some "game changing" investments in Africa.
Saudi Arabia to sign $533m deals with African countries
Nigeria is among countries where Saudi Arabia has signed deals with on oil and gas. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
November 9, 2023

The Saudi Fund for Development will sign agreements worth 2 billion riyals ($533 million) with African countries, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Thursday.

"We are working with partners to support Ghana and other countries regarding their debt," Jadaan said during the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference in Riyadh.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih later said at the same conference the kingdom's over $700 billion wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, will make some "game changing" investments in Africa.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, also at the conference, signed preliminary agreements with African countries including Nigeria, Senegal, Chad and Ethiopia on energy-related cooperation.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us