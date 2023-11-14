AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Confusion mars recall of 18 more opposition lawmakers in Zimbabwe
At least 18 Zimbabwean opposition lawmakers have been recalled, but the affected party, CCC, denies writing to parliament.
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party fronted Nelson Chamisa in this year's Zimbabwean elections, but he lost to the incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa. / Photo: Reuters
November 14, 2023

By Takunda Mandura

Confusion has marred Zimbabwean politics after letters attributed to opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), announced the recall of 18 lawmakers from parliament.

Thirteen members of the National Assembly and five senators are among those recalled.

The letters were written by CCC's Secretary-General Sengezo Tshabangu, but the party’s members say Tshabangu is self-imposed, and does not have the power to recall legislators.

The CCC members reportedly filed a petition at the High Court to bar the removal of the 18 lawmakers from parliament.

Court injunction

Parliament speaker Jacob Mudenda has asked CCC party to serve him with a court injunction that blocks him from declaring the parliamentary seats vacant.

CCC party's chief whip Amos Chibaya was one of the affected MPs. He said the opposition outfit was waiting for a court injunction to block the recalls.

Gift Siziba, the deputy spokesperson of CCC, said on social media platform X on Tuesday that they had successfully obtained a court order suspending the recalls.

In October, 15 MPs and nine senators belonging to CCC party were expelled from parliament after a letter attributed to the party recalled them.

By-elections

Protesting the decision, Nelson Chamisa, the party leader of CCC, said an "impostor" had written the letter to parliament claiming that the move had been ratified by the opposition hierarchy.

Mudenda has since declared the positions vacant, and by-elections are scheduled for December 9.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
