Israel conducts intensive air, ground attacks in southern Syria
Military jets patrol Quneitra and Daraa skies as ground forces raid villages in Quneitra countryside.
The incursions mark a continuation of Israel’s repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty, / REUTERS
August 29, 2025

Israeli military activity intensified on Friday in southern Syria with warplanes flying over the Quneitra and Daraa provinces and ground forces entering Syrian territory.

Syrian state media Alikhbariah reported that Israeli military vehicles advanced into the Eastern Samadaniyah village in the Quneitra countryside, raiding a residential home.

No immediate information was available on casualties.

The incursions mark a continuation of Israel’s repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty, which have included air strikes and ground operations in the south of the country.

The latest reports of Israeli military activity come at a time when the US has been pushing for some sort of security agreement between Israel and Syria.

Following the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime last December, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes targeting military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defence installations, according to reports.

Israel also expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

RELATEDTRT Global - Israel kills six Syrian army personnel in drone strikes near Damascus countryside

Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron fist for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Ba'ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmed al Sharaa was formed in January.

SOURCE:AA
