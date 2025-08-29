Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed witchcraft insinuations in the death of his predecessor and political rival Edgar Lungu.

Lungu died in a South African hospital of an undisclosed illness on June 5 and has been the centre of a legal battle between his widow and President Hichilema’s government regarding plans for the burial.

South Africa's Constitutional Court this month ordered Lungu’s family to surrender the former president’s body to Zambian authorities for repatriation home where he is meant to be honoured with a state funeral, which Hichilema is expected preside over.

In an interview with veteran journalist Martine Dennis on her “Africa Here and Now” podcast, Hichilema apologised over the fallout on Lungu’s burial plans.

"We are sorry about exposing the family, the country, the region, the world to this unfortunate situation, he said.

Hichilema and his now-late predecessor were bitter political rivals. Hichilema defeated Lungu in the August 2021 presidential elections.

Witchcraft claims