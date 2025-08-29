WORLD
Trump administration seeks to limit visas for students, journalists and exchange visitors
Proposed rule would shorten student stays to four years and restrict foreign journalist visas to 240 days.
August 29, 2025

The Trump administration has pushed a new rule that would limit how long international students, cultural exchange visitors and foreign journalists can remain in the United States.

The proposal, published on Thursday in the Federal Register, would end the long-standing practice of granting F visas for students, J visas for exchange visitors, and I visas for foreign media members for the "duration of status."

That system allowed holders to stay for the length of their programme or assignment as long as they complied with visa conditions.

Instead, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) wants to introduce fixed periods.

Under the draft rule, student and exchange visitor visas would be capped at four years.

Foreign journalists would be restricted to 240 days, or just 90 days in the case of Chinese nationals.

Currently, visas remain valid as long as holders follow their terms without the need to apply for renewals.

‘Visa abuse’

The proposed change will force visa holders to request extensions if they need more time to complete their studies or assignments.

"Unlike most nonimmigrant classifications, which are admitted for a fixed time period, aliens in the F, J, and most I classifications … are currently admitted … for the period of time that they are complying with the terms and conditions of their nonimmigrant classification," DHS said in the notice.

"DHS proposes to amend its regulations by changing the admission period … from duration of status to an admission for a fixed time period."

Officials said the new system is designed to combat "visa abuse" and improve the government’s ability to "properly vet and oversee" those entering the US under these categories.

The rule has drawn concern from universities and media organisations that rely on international students and foreign reporters.

Critics say the change could create uncertainty and administrative burdens for institutions and individuals who already undergo extensive vetting before entry.

The public has 30 days to submit feedback on the proposal through the Federal eRulemaking Portal.

DHS will review comments before finalising the regulation.

SOURCE:Reuters
