Dozens drown as migrant boat capsizes off Mauritania
Drownings are frequent during the perilous crossing between Africa and Europe, with strong ocean currents and ramshackle vessels making the long crossing dangerous.
Irregular migration from parts of Africa to Europe have thousands of deaths. / Qatar News Agency
August 29, 2025

A boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Mauritania earlier this week, killing at least 49 people, with around 100 likely missing, officials say.

"One of our patrols was able to rescue 17 (people)", a senior coastguard official told AFP on Friday. "So far, 49 bodies have been recovered and buried, and the search is continuing."

The accident occurred late on Tuesday night when the migrants saw the lights of a town off the coast of Mauritania some 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Nouakchott and "moved to one side, causing it to capsize", the official said.

According to a statement from the migrants, the boat had left The Gambia a week earlier with about 160 people on board, including Senegalese and Gambian nationals, the official added.

Recovery efforts

The local gendarmerie confirmed, "49 bodies have already been recovered and buried in the presence of health and administrative authorities."

Drownings are frequent during the perilous crossing between Africa and Europe, with strong ocean currents and ramshackle vessels making the long crossing dangerous.

At least 10,457 migrants died, for example, while trying to reach Spain by sea in 2024, according to NGOs.

Officials did not say exactly where the migrants in Tuesday's accident were headed.

SOURCE:AFP
