AFRICA
2 min read
Turkish UAVs manufacturer HAVELSAN aims for African market with Egypt deal
HAVELSAN signed a deal with the Arab Industrialization Authority, one of the leading industrial enterprises in Egypt, for the joint production of autonomous UAVs.
Turkish UAVs manufacturer HAVELSAN aims for African market with Egypt deal
The deal between HAVELSAN and Egypt’s Arab Industrialisation Authority paves way for the Turkish company to enter African market. / AA
August 29, 2025

Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicles manufacturer HAVELSAN has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Egypt’s Arab Industrialisation Authority (AOI), one of the leading industrial enterprises in Africa, for the joint production of sub-cloud autonomous vertical take-off and landing unmanned aerial vehicles, including BAHA, BULUT, and BOZBEY.

The deal has added a new link to the export successes of HAVELSAN, which, over the years, has offered global solutions in critical areas such as defence software, autonomous technologies, simulation and training systems, command control solutions, and cyber security.

Within the scope of this strategic partnership, the installation and joint production of autonomous UAVs will be carried out.

The agreement will provide affordable price-performance solutions to the region, responding to the needs of Egypt and other African countries, as well as strengthen industrial ties between Türkiye and Egypt.

"We are very pleased to work with a strong partner like AOI. This partnership will increase domestic production capacity and enable us to enter the African market strongly, while bringing autonomous UAV technologies to the region," HAVELSAN General Manager Mehmet Akif Nacar said in his speech at the signing ceremony earlier this week.

Recommended

‘Big step for production’

"As a brand and a strong player that offers reliable, efficient, and innovative solutions on a global scale, we will continue to develop high technologies and add value to regional markets," he added.

On his part, AOI President Major General Mukhtar Abdullatif also stated that HAVELSAN's experience in technology will merge with AOI's production capability and support Egypt's defence and technology vision.

"This cooperation is not only a big step for production but also for technological independence and sustainable exports," Abdullatif said.

Having significant experience in the field of autonomous technologies and UAVs, HAVELSAN offers proven solutions in the field with BAHA, BULUT, and BOZBEY cloud-based UAVs.

These capabilities enable HAVELSAN to take a strong position in international markets and allow it to expand into wider geographies with its new collaborations. With this agreement, HAVELSAN will enable the implementation of high-tech, reliable, and cost-effective solutions in the African market.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us