Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicles manufacturer HAVELSAN has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Egypt’s Arab Industrialisation Authority (AOI), one of the leading industrial enterprises in Africa, for the joint production of sub-cloud autonomous vertical take-off and landing unmanned aerial vehicles, including BAHA, BULUT, and BOZBEY.

The deal has added a new link to the export successes of HAVELSAN, which, over the years, has offered global solutions in critical areas such as defence software, autonomous technologies, simulation and training systems, command control solutions, and cyber security.

Within the scope of this strategic partnership, the installation and joint production of autonomous UAVs will be carried out.

The agreement will provide affordable price-performance solutions to the region, responding to the needs of Egypt and other African countries, as well as strengthen industrial ties between Türkiye and Egypt.

"We are very pleased to work with a strong partner like AOI. This partnership will increase domestic production capacity and enable us to enter the African market strongly, while bringing autonomous UAV technologies to the region," HAVELSAN General Manager Mehmet Akif Nacar said in his speech at the signing ceremony earlier this week.