Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicles manufacturer HAVELSAN has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Egypt’s Arab Industrialisation Authority (AOI), one of the leading industrial enterprises in Africa, for the joint production of sub-cloud autonomous vertical take-off and landing unmanned aerial vehicles, including BAHA, BULUT, and BOZBEY.
The deal has added a new link to the export successes of HAVELSAN, which, over the years, has offered global solutions in critical areas such as defence software, autonomous technologies, simulation and training systems, command control solutions, and cyber security.
Within the scope of this strategic partnership, the installation and joint production of autonomous UAVs will be carried out.
The agreement will provide affordable price-performance solutions to the region, responding to the needs of Egypt and other African countries, as well as strengthen industrial ties between Türkiye and Egypt.
"We are very pleased to work with a strong partner like AOI. This partnership will increase domestic production capacity and enable us to enter the African market strongly, while bringing autonomous UAV technologies to the region," HAVELSAN General Manager Mehmet Akif Nacar said in his speech at the signing ceremony earlier this week.
‘Big step for production’
"As a brand and a strong player that offers reliable, efficient, and innovative solutions on a global scale, we will continue to develop high technologies and add value to regional markets," he added.
On his part, AOI President Major General Mukhtar Abdullatif also stated that HAVELSAN's experience in technology will merge with AOI's production capability and support Egypt's defence and technology vision.
"This cooperation is not only a big step for production but also for technological independence and sustainable exports," Abdullatif said.
Having significant experience in the field of autonomous technologies and UAVs, HAVELSAN offers proven solutions in the field with BAHA, BULUT, and BOZBEY cloud-based UAVs.
These capabilities enable HAVELSAN to take a strong position in international markets and allow it to expand into wider geographies with its new collaborations. With this agreement, HAVELSAN will enable the implementation of high-tech, reliable, and cost-effective solutions in the African market.