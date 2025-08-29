UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm over the escalating violence in Sudan's North Darfur, condemning relentless attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El-Fasher.
"The Secretary-General is appalled by the relentless attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on El-Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur," his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement on Friday.
The statement reminded that El-Fasher has been under siege for more than 500 days, leaving hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped.
It also noted that in recent weeks, the area has faced "near-continuous shelling" and repeated deadly assaults on the Abu Shouk displacement camp, where famine conditions were identified late last year.
High casualties
"Since 11 August, the United Nations has documented at least 125 civilians having been killed in the El-Fasher area, including summary executions, with the actual death toll likely higher," the statement said.
Guterres voiced concern about "grave risks of serious violations of international humanitarian law as well as violations and abuses of international human rights law, including ethnically motivated ones."
"Supplies are pre-positioned nearby, but efforts by the United Nations and its partners to move them into El-Fasher continue to be hampered. There have been repeated attacks on humanitarian personnel and assets in North Darfur over recent months," it said.
The UN chief called for "an immediate ceasefire in and around the El-Fasher area," urging for steps to be taken to protect civilians, ensure the safe delivery of aid, and allow those seeking to leave to do so safely.
Dialogue with parties
"The Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, is continuing to engage the warring parties," the statement said, adding that Lamamra stands ready to support efforts toward a political process.
El-Fasher has been under siege since May, with local groups repeatedly accusing the RSF of shelling civilian areas despite international calls to protect humanitarian corridors.
The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions.