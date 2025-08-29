UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm over the escalating violence in Sudan's North Darfur, condemning relentless attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El-Fasher.

"The Secretary-General is appalled by the relentless attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on El-Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur," his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement on Friday.

The statement reminded that El-Fasher has been under siege for more than 500 days, leaving hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped.

It also noted that in recent weeks, the area has faced "near-continuous shelling" and repeated deadly assaults on the Abu Shouk displacement camp, where famine conditions were identified late last year.

High casualties

"Since 11 August, the United Nations has documented at least 125 civilians having been killed in the El-Fasher area, including summary executions, with the actual death toll likely higher," the statement said.

Guterres voiced concern about "grave risks of serious violations of international humanitarian law as well as violations and abuses of international human rights law, including ethnically motivated ones."