Türkiye has reaffirmed its full suspension of trade with Israel, with the foreign minister announcing that Turkish ships will no longer be allowed to dock at Israeli ports and Israeli aircraft will be denied access to Turkish airspace.

Speaking at an extraordinary session of the Turkish Parliament on Friday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Israel of committing crimes in Gaza that he described as “one of the darkest chapters in human history.”

“Israel has for two years been committing the crime of genocide in Gaza, disregarding basic human values before the eyes of the world,” Fidan said.