The Nigerian Air Force has said that it killed at least 100 suspected terrorists in the northern part of the country on Friday.

The air force said in a statement on Saturday that it launched deadly strikes in Tagoshe and Mandara Mountains in the northeastern state of Borno.

Describing the operation as "one of the most successful strikes" in the country's history, Nigerian Air Force spokesperson Edward Gabkwet said there were indications that Abu Asad, a key leader of Boko Haram terrorist group, was among those killed during the attack.

Ibrahim Nakeeb, Mujaheed Dimtu and Mustafa Munzir were the other names listed among the deceased.

'Terror plot' meeting

Gabkwet said that the suspected terrorists had gathered for a meeting, or to "prepare a major attack on (Nigeria's) own troops."

The Air Force said the meeting's venue had several structures surrounded by trees.

In Nigeria's northwestern state of Zamfara, gunmen abducted at least 150 people, including women and children, Reuters news agency reported on Saturday, quoting residents of four villages.

The kidnapped victims were residents of Mutunji, Kwanar-Dutse, Sabon-Garin Mahuta and Unguwar Kawo in the Maru local government.

Perennial problem

Nigerian authorities were yet to release an official statement in relation to the Zamfara State abductions.

Northern Nigeria has been grappling with an insecurity problem that has persisted for years.

Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced due to insecurity in Nigeria, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).