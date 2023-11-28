AFRICA
Ethiopia bus accident kills 20 people
A bus accident in southern Ethiopia has killed at least 20 people, authorities have said.
Authorities said that the bus careened off the road in southern Ethiopia on November 28, 2023, killing at least 20 people and injuring 32 others. / Photo: Reuters
November 28, 2023

At least 20 people were killed and 32 injured in a bus accident in the Borana zone of Ethiopia's Oromia region on Tuesday, local media reported.

The accident took place in the district of Teltale, southern Ethiopia.

Local magazine Addis Standard said 18 people suffered life-threatening injuries and 14 sustained minor injuries.

The accident involved a public transport bus travelling from Milami to a market in the nearby Wayu village.

Careened off

The bus careened off the road, according to the zonal communication bureau.

Residents and regional authorities rushed to the scene and transported the wounded to the Wolayita Sodo and Teltale hospitals.

Wolayita Sodo is a town in southern Ethiopia, 313 kilometres (194 miles) from the nation's capital of Addis Ababa.

SOURCE:AA
