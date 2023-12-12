AFRICA
WHO reports anthrax outbreaks in five African countries
While the disease is endemic in animals, humans can be infected, experts say.
WHO warns rise of Anthrax infection in humans is getting deadly. / Photo: Reuters
December 12, 2023

Five countries in east and southern Africa have anthrax outbreaks, with more than 1100 suspected human cases and 20 related deaths reported since the start of 2023, WHO says.

A total of 1166 suspected and 37 confirmed cases have been recorded in Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, where the disease is endemic.

WHO says Malawi reported its first human case this year, but Zambia is of great concern as it is experiencing its worst outbreak since 2011 with 684 suspected cases and four deaths.

While the disease is endemic in animals, humans can be infected if they are exposed to infected animals or contaminated animal products.

Rising human deaths

WHO warns the human death toll is rising with three deaths recorded in Kenya compared with zero fatalities from over 200 suspected cases in 2022 and 13 deaths in Uganda, in contrast to two deaths in 2022 in that country.

“To end these outbreaks, we must break the cycle of infection by first preventing the disease in animals. We are supporting the ongoing national outbreak control efforts... for a common approach to safeguard human and animal health,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

The high case-fatality ratio is due to patients reporting late to health facilities, as well as unpredictable weather, food insecurity, and a lack of awareness.

WHO says it has deployed joint multidisciplinary teams at country level in affected areas to strengthen the outbreak response. The disease can be prevented through vaccination.

