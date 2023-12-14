Fuel prices in Kenya have dropped in the latest review by the country's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

A litre of petrol has reduced by 5 Kenyan shillings ($0.03), diesel Ksh2 ($0.01), and kerosene Ksh4.0 ($0.03).

In the capital Nairobi, a litre of petrol will cost Ksh212.36 ($1.38), diesel Ksh201.47 ($1.31) and kerosene Ksh199.05 ($1.30).

The prices of fuel in Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret, which are Kenya's other major towns, are almost identical to the charges in Nairobi.

Drop in global prices

In the port city of Mombasa, where fuel lands upon import, a litre of petrol will retail at Ksh209.3 ($1.36), diesel Ksh198.41 ($1.29) and kerosene Ksh195.92 ($1.28).

"The average landed cost of imported petrol decreased by 16.11% from $827.75 per cubic metre in October 2023 to $694.44 per cubic metre in November 2023; diesel decreased by 5.43% from $873.42 per cubic metre to $826.01 per cubic metre while kerosene decreased by 6.63% from $813.90 per cubic metre to $759.93 per cubic metre," EPRA said in a statement on Thursday.

The prices will remain in place between December 15 and January 14, 2024.

The East African nation has had a steep increase in fuel prices in recent months. The latest downward review of prices comes as a relief to many ahead of year-end festivities.