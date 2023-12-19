BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Delivery robots market expected to hit $30b in 2030
A new study has indicated that the market size of delivery robots will hit $30 billion by 2030.
According to experts, robots will enhance efficiency in service delivery in the immediate and near future. / Photo: AFP
December 19, 2023

The size of delivery robots sector is expected to reach $30 billion in 2030, according to Market Research Future data compiled by Anadolu.

Valued at $4 billion last year, the delivery robots market size is projected to grow to $14 billion in 2023, the report from the US-based market research company shows.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in the delivery robots market, followed by Europe, thanks to their large and advanced tech industry.

Speaking to Anadolu, Murat Ayranci, co-founder of Saha Robotik, a Turkish automation company, identified robots as devices that are programmed to do certain jobs automatically.

Job loss concerns

He said that these AI-powered and fully autonomous delivery robots are currently being used "in the manufacturing industry, but also in service, healthcare, food, beverages, and many other areas" to "automate repetitive, worthless labour."

Ayranci emphasised the unemployment concerns arising from the popularisation of robots and said that making the workforce efficient with robots is a "sociological transformation."

He added that with the integration of artificial intelligence, the sectors where highly advanced robots are used today are affected in a good way, while businesses without them are not as nearly as efficient.

Considering the problems that these autonomous robots may cause, Ayranci affirmed that necessary precautions were being taken.

SOURCE:AA
