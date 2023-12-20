AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Rwanda's Kagame promotes army chief to four-star general
Rwandan President Paul Kagame has promoted army chief Mubarakh Muganga to the rank of a four-star general.
Rwanda's Kagame promotes army chief to four-star general
Mubarakh Muganga was appointed as Rwanda's Chief of Defence Staff on June 5, 2023. / Photo: Rwanda Defence Force  / Others
December 20, 2023

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has promoted the country's Chief of Defence Staff Mubarakh Muganga to a four-star general, the highest rank in the military.

The announcement was made on Wednesday. On June 5, 2023, Kagame appointed Muganga as the new Chief of Defence Staff, replacing Jean-Bosco Kazura, who had held the position since November 2019.

Muganga, 56, has served the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) for more than 30 years in different capacities, including the head of the first division between 2016 and 2021.

Kagame had earlier in the week promoted four brigadier-generals to the rank of major-general.

In a record move, the president also promoted seven women to the rank of colonel on December 19.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us