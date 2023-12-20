Rwandan President Paul Kagame has promoted the country's Chief of Defence Staff Mubarakh Muganga to a four-star general, the highest rank in the military.

The announcement was made on Wednesday. On June 5, 2023, Kagame appointed Muganga as the new Chief of Defence Staff, replacing Jean-Bosco Kazura, who had held the position since November 2019.

Muganga, 56, has served the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) for more than 30 years in different capacities, including the head of the first division between 2016 and 2021.

Kagame had earlier in the week promoted four brigadier-generals to the rank of major-general.

In a record move, the president also promoted seven women to the rank of colonel on December 19.

