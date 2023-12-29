Friday, December 29, 2023

04:18 GMT - Hamas insists ending Israel's aggression on besieged Gaza 'a priority'

The Palestinian group Hamas' military wing has said that ending Israel's aggression on besieged Gaza is a priority for them, reiterating their rejection of any exchange deal or negotiations without this condition being met.

This was stated in a recorded speech by Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the Al Qassam Brigades, which was broadcast on Al Jazeera satellite channel.

Abu Ubaida announced that Al Qassam fighters "have destroyed more than 825 military vehicles, including armoured personnel carriers, tanks, bulldozers and trucks since the beginning of the [Israeli] ground invasion."

03:28 GMT - US claims warship shoots down drone, missile fired by Houthis

An American warship shot down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels, the US military claimed.

"The USS Mason [DDG 87] shot down one drone and one anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea that was fired by the Houthis," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement, referring to a guided-missile destroyer.

"There was no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area or reported injuries," CENTCOM said, adding that it was the 22nd attempted attack on international shipping by the Houthis since mid-October.

03:00 GMT - Palestinian resistance factions call for national solution based on unity government

The five Palestinian resistance factions agreed on a national solution involving the formation of a unity government, rejecting "all solutions and scenarios for the so-called future of the Gaza Strip" after the end of the war waged by Israel.

During a meeting attended by representatives of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine — General Command in the Lebanese capital Beirut, they emphasised the "necessity to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip before achieving any prisoner exchange deal," according to a statement issued by Hamas.

The statement also said, "The factions agreed on the necessity of confronting the results of the war on our people with a unified struggle strategy, repositioning our cause as a national liberation issue."

02:43 GMT - Netanyahu cancels cabinet meeting on 'day after war' in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled a meeting of Israel’s war cabinet to discuss what will happen the "day after the war" in besieged Gaza that was scheduled for Thursday evening due to pressure from partners in the coalition government.

The official Israel Broadcasting Authority and Hebrew Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu decided at the last minute not to discuss the issue of the day after the war in Gaza in the war cabinet, referring to a possible plan by Tel Aviv for the enclave after the war, which has been ongoing for more than two and a half months.

The two sources said that partners in the coalition government exerted "significant pressure" on Netanyahu to cancel the discussion.

02:23 GMT - Israel hits air defence base in Syria

Israel carried out an aerial strike targeting a main Syrian air defence base in southern Syria in the latest bombing campaign since its war in Gaza, Syrian regime and intelligence sources said.

Citing a Syrian source, regime media had earlier said missile strikes coming from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights had targeted several sites it did not identify.

"Our air defences confronted the [Israeli] aggressors' missiles and downed some of them with only material losses," a Syrian source said.

For our live updates from Thursday, December 28, click here.