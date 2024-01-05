AFRICA
2 MIN READ
India's navy rescues ship crew after hijack attempt near Somalia
The Indian navy has not confirmed if any hijackers had been found on board.
India's navy rescues ship crew after hijack attempt near Somalia
Indian warship, the INS Chennai , had closely followed the hijacked Liberian-flagged vessel. Photo / Reuters
January 5, 2024

India's navy said it had rescued 21 crew members from a vessel in the Arabian Sea near Somalia's coast after a hijacking distress call.

"All 21 crew (including 15 Indians) onboard safely evacuated from the citadel," it said in a statement on Friday

It said what appeared as a hijacking attempt had been abandoned after a "forceful warning" by the navy.

Indian navy commandos had earlier boarded the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier and started clearing operations.

Search completed

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor reported on Friday that the search had been completed and no hijackers had been found on board.

The vessel sent a message on the UKMTO portal indicating that it had been boarded by five to six unknown armed people on Thursday evening, the navy said in a statement.

India's navy diverted a ship deployed for maritime security operations to assist the vessel MV Lila Norfolk.

Ambrey, a maritime intelligence firm, said the bulk carrier started to drift 670 kilometers (420 miles) east of Hafun, Somalia, adding that its crew included 15 Indian nationals.

Established contact

A patrol aircraft overflew the vessel early Friday and established contact with the crew and ascertained that they were safe, the navy said.

Karnik said the crew members said they were in their strong room and were operating the vessel from there.

The situation is being closely monitored in coordination with other agencies in the area, the navy added.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault. There have been growing concerns about shipping in the region following attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us