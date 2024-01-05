India's navy said it had rescued 21 crew members from a vessel in the Arabian Sea near Somalia's coast after a hijacking distress call.

"All 21 crew (including 15 Indians) onboard safely evacuated from the citadel," it said in a statement on Friday

It said what appeared as a hijacking attempt had been abandoned after a "forceful warning" by the navy.

Indian navy commandos had earlier boarded the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier and started clearing operations.

Search completed

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor reported on Friday that the search had been completed and no hijackers had been found on board.

The vessel sent a message on the UKMTO portal indicating that it had been boarded by five to six unknown armed people on Thursday evening, the navy said in a statement.

India's navy diverted a ship deployed for maritime security operations to assist the vessel MV Lila Norfolk.

Ambrey, a maritime intelligence firm, said the bulk carrier started to drift 670 kilometers (420 miles) east of Hafun, Somalia, adding that its crew included 15 Indian nationals.

Established contact

A patrol aircraft overflew the vessel early Friday and established contact with the crew and ascertained that they were safe, the navy said.

Karnik said the crew members said they were in their strong room and were operating the vessel from there.

The situation is being closely monitored in coordination with other agencies in the area, the navy added.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault. There have been growing concerns about shipping in the region following attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels.

