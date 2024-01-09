AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Somalia, Eritrea agree to work in 'constructive spirit' amid regional tension
A deal signed between Ethiopia and Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland which gives Addis Ababa access to the Red Sea has angered Mogadishu.
Somalia, Eritrea agree to work in 'constructive spirit' amid regional tension
President Mohamud of Somalia and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki discussed constructive cooperation. Photo: Somalia Government. / Others
January 9, 2024

Somalia and Eritrea have agreed to work together towards addressing the tension arising from a port deal signed between Ethiopia and Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland.

The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was on a two-day working visit to Eritrea and returned home in the early hours of Tuesday.

President Mohamud and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki ''held extensive and profound talks on bilateral, regional and international issues,'' according to a statement from the Somalian ministry of information.

'Provocative agenda'

''The two leaders agreed to work vigorously, through bilateral and complementary cooperation and within the framework of a wider regional complementarity, with patience and constructive spirit while refraining from a re-active posture to various provocative agendas,'' the statement added.

The visit by Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud came just a week after the breakaway region of Somaliland reached a deal with Ethiopia that has raised tensions in the Horn of Africa.

Somalia has vehemently rejected the agreement, which gives landlocked Ethiopia access to the Red Sea through Somaliland.

Ethiopia-Somaliland cooperation

​​​Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991.

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.

As President Mohamud was visiting Eritrea which has tense relations with Ethiopia for years, the military commanders of Ethiopia and Somaliland met Monday in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

The two men discussed “discussed possible ways to work together on military cooperation.”

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us