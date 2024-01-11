At least 160 elephants have succumbed to drought-related starvation in Zimbabwe's largest park in recent months and more are feared to be at risk, according to the wildlife management agency in the country.

The deaths were registered at Hwange National Park between August 2023 and the end of December 2023, with the authorities previously citing climate change.

"Most of the animals affected were old, young and sick," said the spokesperson of Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

Hwange National Park covers an area of more than 14,600 square kilometres (5,600 square miles) and is home to about 50,000 elephants. It is said to hold twice its carrying capacity of elephants.

Neighbouring Botswana

Large herds of elephants from the park have moved to neighbouring Botswana in search of water. The drought has been predicted to continue into 2024.

Zimbabwe has around 100,000 elephants, the second largest population in the world and almost double the capacity of its parks, conservationists say.

Extreme temperatures have been a hallmark of the climate crisis in the Southern African nation of Zimbabwe, where disruptions in rainfall have wrought havoc on the country's wildlife.

This is not the first El Nino-induced drought that has claimed animal lives in Zimbabwe.

In 2019, less than five years ago, more than 200 Zimbabwean elephants perished in a severe drought, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

