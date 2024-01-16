AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan suspends ties with regional bloc IGAD
Sudan has suspended ties with regional bloc IGAD in protest after paramilitary chief Mohamed Dagalo was invited to an IGAD summit in Uganda.
Sudan suspends ties with regional bloc IGAD
Sudan's transitional President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan says Mohamed Dagalo should not attend an IGAD heads of state summit in Uganda on January 18, 2024. / Photo: TRT Arabi
January 16, 2024

Sudan has suspended its ties with an East African regional bloc that has sought to broker talks between the country's warring rivals.

The foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the government suspended its involvement in mediation efforts with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The ministry said the decision was taken after IGAD added Sudan to the agenda of a meeting scheduled for January 18 in Kampala, Uganda, and invited the leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, to attend the meeting.

This invitation "is a violation of Sudan's sovereignty and a violation of the IGAD charters and rules governing the work of international and regional organisations," it added.

Failed ceasefires

Sudan has been marred by fighting between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the country's ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF since April 2023.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us