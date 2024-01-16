Sudan has suspended its ties with an East African regional bloc that has sought to broker talks between the country's warring rivals.

The foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the government suspended its involvement in mediation efforts with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The ministry said the decision was taken after IGAD added Sudan to the agenda of a meeting scheduled for January 18 in Kampala, Uganda, and invited the leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, to attend the meeting.

This invitation "is a violation of Sudan's sovereignty and a violation of the IGAD charters and rules governing the work of international and regional organisations," it added.

Failed ceasefires

Sudan has been marred by fighting between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the country's ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF since April 2023.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.