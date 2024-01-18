BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Nigeria upbeat despite exodus of foreign firms from oil sector
Foreign companies have already announced divestment plans or already sold assets in Africa's largest energy industry.
Nigeria upbeat despite exodus of foreign firms from oil sector
Nigeria has Africa's largest energy industry. Photo / File / Photo: Reuters
January 18, 2024

Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC sees an opportunity for new players to enter the country's onshore and shallow water oil fields after the exit of Shell and others, CEO Mele Kyari said on Wednesday.

NNPC has joint ventures with oil majors such as Chevron Corp., Shell, TotalEnergies SE, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Eni SpA that pump most of Nigeria's oil.

Shell announced the sale of its Nigeria onshore oil and gas assets to a consortium of five mostly local companies on Tuesday for up to $2.4 billion. Exxon Mobil, TotalEnergies and Eni have also announced divestment plans, or already sold assets in Africa's largest energy industry, subject to regulatory approvals.

"It is going to provide an opportunity for mid-scale companies to fill the gaps, whether they are local or international, and it is already happening," Kyari said in a speech.

Declining output

Nigeria has suffered declining output due to oil theft and sabotage, mostly at onshore fields, while costs are high and there have been community protests over environmental degradation.

But smaller, more nimble companies may be better equipped to navigate Nigeria's challenging operating environment than the majors who are under pressure from shareholders, governments and rights groups to cut their carbon footprint.

Kyari said decisions to divest land and swamp oil field assets were driven by complications created due to the energy transition that is now compelling oil producers to retreat from troubled regions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us