AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Sea deal: IGAD presidents urge respect for Somalia's sovereignty
And IGAD heads of state summit held in Uganda on Thursday urged respect for Somalia's sovereignty in the wake of a sea row with Ethiopia.
Sea deal: IGAD presidents urge respect for Somalia's sovereignty
Somalia says Ethiopia breached its sovereignty by signing a sea access deal with Somaliland on January 1, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
January 18, 2024

By Brian Okoth

Heads of state of the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) have urged respect for Somalia's sovereignty amid a controversial sea access deal that Somaliland signed with Ethiopia on January 1.

IGAD presidents met at a summit in Entebbe, Uganda on Thursday, where they discussed the Somalia-Ethiopia row and the Sudanese war.

The heads of state said they were "deeply concerned by the recent developments regarding the relation between Ethiopia and Somalia."

The regional bloc said it was reaffirming "the cardinal principles of respect for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia."

Somalia's consent

"… any engagement should uphold the above cardinal principles, and any agreement or arrangement should be with the consent of Somalia," IGAD said in a statement after the 42nd extraordinary summit of heads of state and government.

The presidents urged Ethiopia and Somalia to de-escalate tensions and instead engage in "constructive dialogue."

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not attend the summit. His Somalia counterpart, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, attended the meeting hosted by Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni.

Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who is also the chairperson of IGAD heads of state, Kenya's William Ruto and South Sudan's Salva Kiir attended the summit at State House Entebbe.

Exchange of port for recognition

The IGAD member states are Eritrea, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

On January 1, Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed and the leader of Somaliland Muse Bihi entered into an agreement in Addis Ababa to allow Ethiopia, a landlocked country, access the Red Sea port of Berbera.

As part of the deal, Somaliland plans to lease a 20-kilometre stretch of land along its coastline to Ethiopia to establish a marine force base. Somaliland, on the other hand, was promised recognition by Ethiopia.

Ethiopia currently relies on the neighbouring Djibouti for most of its maritime trade. Ethiopia initially had a coastline along the Red Sea, but after Eritrea seceded in 1993, Ethiopia lost the port.

'Aggression'

Somalia rejected the deal signed by Ethiopia and Somaliland, terming it an "aggression", and that the federal government did not authorise Somaliland to sign such an agreement.

According to the international law, Somaliland, which is home to about 4.5 million people, is geographically part of the Federal Republic of Somalia. It is located to the north of Somalia in the Horn of Africa region.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us