UN forecasts global tourism rebound in 2024
Increased global air connectivity and a strong recovery of Asian markets will allow a full rebound of tourism activities worldwide this year.
In 2023, international tourism ended at 88% of pre-pandemic levels  / Photo: AA / Others
January 19, 2024

Global tourism is set to fully recover from the pandemic in 2024 as international tourist arrivals will likely be 2% more numerous than in 2019, the United Nations' World Tourism Organisation said on Friday.

Increased global air connectivity and a strong recovery of Asian markets will allow a full rebound of tourism activities worldwide this year, even though geopolitical instability in the Middle East and elsewhere constitutes a risk for the industry as it affects would-be travellers' confidence, the UN tourism body said.

In 2023, travel demand in Europe and Africa almost reached pre-pandemic levels, and surpassed them in the Middle East.

Some destinations, such as Mediterranean Europe, the Caribbean and the Central American and North African sub-regions, exceeded their 2019 international tourism arrivals last year.

In 2023, international tourism ended at 88% of pre-pandemic levels, with an estimated 1.3 billion international travellers.

The overall industry contribution to the global economy in 2023 was $3.3 trillion, according to the report.

SOURCE:Reuters
