Soldiers arrested as Burkina Faso thwarts fresh coup attempt - junta
The latest is the fourth coup attempt authorities have claimed to have foiled since Captain Ibrahim Traore rose to power.
Captain Ibrahim Traore took power on September 30 last year. Photo / AA
January 19, 2024

Burkina Faso’s military government said Thursday it thwarted a “coup attempt” by a network of serving and retired security personnel, and civilians.

In a statement, government spokesman Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo said that “a coup attempt had been foiled on January 14 ”and alleged coup plotters were arrested.

A network of “military personnel, some retired, some active and civilians conspired to destabilize the institutions of Burkina Faso,” he said, citing preliminary investigations.

The intervention of the “patriotic defense and security forces made it possible to thwart this project.”

Foreign funding

Ouedraogo said to facilitate the coup plan, individuals had been contacted in various military barracks throughout the country to “organize a mutiny” while funding for the cause was being released and transferred from outside.

In September last year, the military government said that it thwarted a coup attempt by security and intelligence services.

The latest is the fourth coup attempt authorities have claimed to have foiled since Captain Ibrahim Traore overthrew Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba in September 2022, who also came to power in a coup.

Damiba seized power in January 2022, after ousting then-elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

SOURCE:AA
