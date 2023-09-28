AFRICA
Burkina Faso foils 'coup attempt' against Traore
Burkina Faso’s transitional government has said that it foiled a coup attempt against Ibrahim Traore on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
The said-coup attempt against transitional president Ibrahim Traore came one year into his rule. / Photo: Reuters
September 28, 2023

Burkina Faso’s military government said on Wednesday that it thwarted a coup attempt by security and intelligence services the previous day.

The transitional government informed the public “that a coup attempt was foiled on September 26, 2023 by the Burkinabe intelligence and security services.”

Officers and other individuals behind the attempt to destabilise the country have been arrested and the search for other perpetrators continues, the statement said.

The government assured that it will shed all light on the coup attempt.

Late Tuesday, hundreds of Burkinabe took to the streets of the capital Ouagadougou to show their support for the transitional government as claims of a mutiny spread.

Thanks supporters

In a post on X Wednesday, junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore thanked his supporters.

He promised to lead the transitional government “safely, despite adversity and various manoeuvres to stop the march towards assumed sovereignty.”

In September last year, Traore led a coup to become Burkina Faso’s new leader after ousting Paul Henri-Damiba, who had also come to power in January that year through a coup.

