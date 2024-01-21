Sunday, 21 January, 2024

9:50 GMT – Gaza death toll climbs to 25,105 as more killed in last 24 hours

At least 178 Palestinians have been killed and 293 injured in the last 24 hours as Israeli forces continued their onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry's statement said.

With the latest Palestinian casualties, the death toll from Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza since October 7 has risen to 25,105, with 62,681 others injured, the ministry said.

06:30 GMT - Non-Aligned Movement condemns Israel's 'illegal' war on Palestinians

Heads of state of the Non-Aligned Movement called Israel's war in Gaza "illegal" and strongly condemned indiscriminate attacks against Palestinian civilians, civilian infrastructure and the forced displacement of the Palestinian population.

While calling for a ceasefire desperately needed for humanitarian aid to access Gaza, the movement in a joint statement called for a two-state solution, on the basis of the borders before 1967, when Israel seized Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem in a brief war with neighbouring Arab states.

The group also reiterated support for a Palestinian state to be admitted as a member of the United Nations to take its rightful place among the community of nations.

05:50 GMT - French foreign minister affirms right of Palestinians to have sovereign state

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne affirmed the right of the Palestinians to have a sovereign state.

"The Palestinians have the right to sovereignty and a statehood," Sejourne wrote on X.

He emphasised the commitment of France to stay faithful to the pledge of supporting Palestinians in achieving that goal.

05:20 GMT - Israeli soldier shoots, kills friend after recently returning home from Gaza: Israeli media

An Israeli soldier who recently returned from Gaza, reportedly killed a friend in Tel Aviv, Israeli media said.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that “an Israeli soldier recently returned from fighting in Gaza killed his friend inside an apartment.”

It said the shooting has criminal implications and the perpetrator and victim were 25 years old.

04:30 GMT - US confirms killing of American in occupied West Bank

The US State Department confirmed the death of an American civilian Friday in the occupied West Bank and said it has asked the Israeli government for more information.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family," a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu/ "We are working to understand the circumstances of the incident and have asked the Government of Israel for further information."

The spokesperson refused to provide further information "out of respect to the family during this difficult time."

