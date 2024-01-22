By Takunda Mandura

Aluwaine Tanaka Manyonga studied electrical engineering through what he believes is the worst phase of load-shedding Zimbabwe has suffered.

"For most of 2019, we would be without electricity for up to 19 hours daily," he tells TRT Afrika.

"But for an electrical solution I had been experimenting with at the time, such severe power cuts would have robbed me of precious study hours."

What started as an ingenious electricity hack is now powering the dreams of hundreds of children in Zimbabwe's rural belt, where electricity is either non-existent or erratic.

The young engineer and entrepreneur's invention, called the Chigubhu Lantern, enables schoolchildren who don't have electricity in their homes to use solar-powered illumination to study at night.

The portable light, made almost entirely of discarded material and easy to assemble, also tackles the problem of mounting plastic and electronic waste through recycling.

Proponents of green technology are all praise for Manyonga's project, which harnesses solar power and leverages the easy availability of recyclable waste to create a clean, dependable light source that has profoundly impacted the southern African country's education system.

Dispelling darkness

Barely 50% of Zimbabwe's population has access to electricity, according to the World Bank's Energy Progress Report for 2021. This troubling data is made worse by the fact that in rural areas, only 30% of households have lighting.

One of the primary casualties of such low electricity coverage is education.

Manyonga, who graduated from the University of Zimbabwe, conceived the Chigubhu Lantern while toying with the idea of solving two problems with one solution.

Convinced that the concept was sustainable and scalable, he registered his company called Zambezi Ark Technology (Zar Tech) in September 2022 to take the product to the people.

Zar Tech has since been empowering rural communities with Manyonga's simple yet game-changing solar lighting concept.

This eco-friendly alternative to conventional electrical lighting significantly reduces environmental pollution by repurposing discarded plastic bottles and utilising electronic waste such as LED chips and lithium-ion batteries.

"While developing my lantern concept, finding the right casing was challenging. Then I realised I could use all these discarded plastic bottles lying around in garbage dumps. The solar-powered prototype looked nice and worked fine, leading to the start of this journey," recalls Manyonga.

Multiple gains

Products imported from China constitute the bulk of lighting equipment in Zimbabwean homes. Most of these LED lights and other items are of inferior quality, translating into a short product lifespan and faster accumulation of electronic waste.

"Besides the need to find an alternative to conventional electricity, one of the things that made me start this project was that we didn't have durable lights. Most LED lights don't last long and are destined for the bin quickly, leading to increased electronic waste," explains Manyonga.

Globally, plastic waste is a considerable challenge. Zimbabwe generates around 1.9 million tonnes of waste annually, almost 20% of which is plastic.

Experts are convinced that innovative solutions based on repurposing electronic waste to solve a particular problem can have multiple benefits.

Inspiration and accolades

What gives Manyonga the greatest satisfaction is seeing his innovation benefit students in rural areas where electricity is still a distant dream. His idea of scaling up is to empower them now to make their lights.

Children of two schools in Chihota, Manyonga’s hometown, have received basic training in creating sustainable light sources. By the end of the year, Zar Tech hopes to expand that to around 6,000 students.

"I think we have the potential to reach out to more students as our work is getting support from various organisations," Manyonga tells TRT Afrika.

Manyonga's invention and social zeal have also brought him recognition and awards including one in 2022 at COP27 in Egypt, fetching his company the two things it needs to grow – mentoring and seed funding.

