By Charles Mgbolu

As the Africa Cup of Nations tournament swings into the knockout stages, fans on social media have been having excited debates over the coming Round of 16 fixtures.

Some Nigerian fans, in particular on social media, are clamouring for goalkeeper Andre Onana to start for Cameroon when they go against Nigeria on Saturday, January 27.

Both nations are scheduled to clash at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake with no confirmation yet on who stands at the goal post for Cameroon.

The social media comments suggest that Onana's standing between the sticks for Cameroon will make Nigeria’s progress to the next round easier.

Struggling form

Onana started in Cameroon’s second match, which ended in a 3-1 loss to Senegal on January 19.

The 27-year-old was criticised for his goalkeeping display against Senegal and was kept on the bench in subsequent games.

The conversation clamouring for Onana was started by @Omojuwa, who wrote on X:

‘’Cameroon needs to give Onana another chance in their game against Nigeria. You don’t want to push your legend off just like that over a matter you can settle amicably. We must continue to push for mutual respect between managers and players. I hope Onana returns for Cameroon.’’

This comment has generated a lot of comments and reactions, with many seeing it as a subtle jab at Onana as he continues to struggle with form.

''Why do I have this feeling that you want him to be in the post so that Nigeria will pour in more goals? I see what you did there,’’ wrote @amensure90, a fan, on X.

‘’Fattening the beef for sacrifice,’’ wrote another fan, @Olawale55773901, also on X.

Vincent Aboubakar

Cameroonian fans have largely ignored this thread and are instead focused on the impact of Captian Vincent Aboubakar’s injury, who has remained out of action in the tournament, on Cameroon's performance at the tournament.

However, others have warned Onana should not be underestimated.

''Why do I feel he will use the opportunity to get fired up against Nigeria'' wrote @nongagwani on X.

The Manchester United goalkeeper did not feature in Cameroon’s opening game of the tournament against Guinea after arriving late, having played for the Old Trafford side against Tottenham in the Premier League just one day before.

He was criticised by former Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor, who called his actions ''disrespectfull.''

Round of 16 fixtures

The Round of 16 fixtures will run from Saturday, January 27 to Tuesday, January 30, with the following games:

Saturday

Angola vs. Namibia

Nigeria vs. Cameroon

Sunday

Equatorial Guinea vs. Guinea

Egypt vs. the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Monday

Cape Verde vs. Mauritania

Senegal vs. Ivory Coast

Tuesday

Mali vs. Burkina Faso

Morocco vs. South Africa

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.