ChatGPT breaches data protection rules: Italian agency
An Italian privacy watchdog has found ChatGPT to be in breach of data protection rules.
ChatGPT now has 30 days to file a response to the Italian privacy watchdog's findings. / Photo: Reuters
January 29, 2024

Italy's privacy watchdog Garante said on Monday it has notified OpenAI that its artificial intelligence chatbot application ChatGPT allegedly violates rules on the protection of personal data.

Garante opened a probe last year after temporarily banning the use of ChatGPT in Italy for the alleged violation of European Union data protection rules.

"The authority has concluded that the acquired elements can configure one or more breaches of the EU regulation [on data protection]," Garante said in a statement.

OpenAI couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Thirty days to file defence

The company has now 30 days to communicate its defence arguments, the privacy watchdog said.

It added that its investigation will also consider the work carried out by a European task force comprising national privacy watchdogs.

Under EU rules, companies found to be in breach of the regulations on data protection face fines of up to 4% of the company's global turnover.

SOURCE:AA
