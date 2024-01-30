AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Niger joins Mali, Burkina in formalising ECOWAS exit
Niger has written to ECOWAS expressing its intention of quitting the West African regional bloc.
Niger joins Mali, Burkina in formalising ECOWAS exit
Niger came under military in July 2023 after the ouster of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. / Photo: AA    / Others
January 30, 2024

Niger has sent ECOWAS official notification of its withdrawal from the West African bloc, an official source said on Tuesday, a day after Mali and Burkina Faso did the same.

Military leaders in the three countries jointly announced on Sunday they were exiting the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) "without delay."

Grappling with militant insurgency and poverty, the regimes have had tense ties with ECOWAS since coups took place in Niger in July, Burkina Faso in 2022 and Mali in 2020.

Niger's foreign ministry has sent to ECOWAS a note formalising the country's withdrawal from the regional body, according to the official source contacted by AFP.

One-year process

Nigerien authorities have not revealed the contents of the "note verbale", attached to a letter sent to ECOWAS.

The notification marks the start of a one-year period before withdrawal from the bloc takes effect.

During that time, countries remain bound by their membership obligations, under the bloc's statutes.

On Monday, Mali and Burkina Faso said they had sent ECOWAS "formal notice" of their withdrawal.

'Political impasse'

The bloc has sought in vain a swift return of civilian rule in the three countries – all founding members of ECOWAS in 1975 – after military coups overthrew elected governments.

ECOWAS suspended the three members and imposed heavy sanctions on Mali and Niger, which are still in force against Niamey.

It also left open a possible military intervention to re-establish constitutional order in Niger as a final option if needed.

ECOWAS said it wants "a negotiated solution to the political impasse" with all three countries, while the African Union has expressed "deep regret" over the decision by the military regimes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us