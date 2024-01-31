By Charles Mgbolu

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country is braced for a backlash from Israel and its international backers after filing a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which accuses Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza.

The ICJ last week issued its preliminary ruling that ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza. It also ordered Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave.

Israel rejects the allegation of genocide while US said it would not change its policy of supporting Israel.

Ramaphosa on Tuesday told members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party that South Africa should brace for ''systematic fightback campaign'' that ''may focus on our domestic politics and our electoral outcomes in order to pursue a regime change agenda.’’

ANC waning support

''There can be little doubt that these forces will do all in their power to prevent South Africa from fiercely concluding its case on the merits of the matter in the ICJ.

''South Africa should not be blamed for doing the right thing. In the end we need to be absolutely vigilant and resolute. The path ahead will not be an easy one,'' Ramaphosa warned.

South Africa will hold general elections this year, whose date has not been announced, amid high unemployment and widespread disillusionment with the ruling party.

Some election polls suggested the party may struggle to gain more than 50% of the electoral vote, needed to clinch the win, for the first time in its 30-year reign.

Bullish prospects

The president was bullish on the party's prospects in the election said his government was willing to be part of negotiation to end the war in Gaza.

"Following our lodging of the case, we are now being asked if we are willing to participate in whatever form of discussion that could end this conflict and we have said yes," he said.

The ICJ in its ruling stopped short of demanding a ceasefire and has not yet ruled on the core of the case brought by South Africa - whether genocide has occurred in Gaza.

South Africa has long championed the cause of Palestinians, likening their plight to its own under apartheid - a comparison Israel rejects.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.