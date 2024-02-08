DJ Maphorisa is regarded as one of the most talented music producers ever from South Africa.

He is a prolific disc jockey, singer, and songwriter whose die-hard fans call the ‘’King of Amapiano’’, South Africa's famous house music.

DJ Maphorisa, real name Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, was born on November 15, 1987, in Soshanguve, South Africa. His father a Nigerian and his mother is a South African.

He was born into a family of musicians; his mother known famously as Mama Maphorisa was a gospel artist, and his uncle was a member of the acclaimed Soweto Gospel Choir.

Speaking in an interview in 2018, DJ Maphorisa said being born into a family of musicians greatly influenced him and his appreciation of music, and that he grew up learning music instruments, ultimately unleashing him into the world of music production at a very young age.

By his teen years, Maphorisa had begun performing at local events, but at age 17, DJ Mamphorisa says he decided to drop out of school… because he really needed the time to follow his dream as a performer in the entertainment business.

That decision did not sit well with his parents, but eventually DJ Maphorisa would go on to make them really proud.

DJ Maphoris is credited with giving Amapiano a new and global appeal when he began creating hits using the sound that went viral.

He got his first big break in 2013 when he co-produced the hit track Khona by South African Afro-pop music duo Mafikizolo.

Khona won song of the year at the 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards. In 2016, he co-produced One Dance for American rapper Drake, and it was a global hit.

One Dance was one of the biggest songs of 2016 and was certified platinum – a prestigious status in the music industry - in at least 10 countries within and outside Africa. It also reached number one in at least 15 countries. It is the most-streamed song ever on the US streaming service Spotify.

DJ Maphorisa has gone on to produce hits for other African and international acts. His collaboration with Wizkid on Soweto Baby was another resounding success.

DJ Maphorisa charges about Four Thousand US dollars per show and has won many awards, including the African DJ of the Year award at the 2023 SoundCity MVP Awards.

DJ Maphorisa is not married but he has a 15-year-old daughter named Lesidi.

