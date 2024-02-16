AFRICA
Senegal leader to organise presidential vote 'as soon as possible'
It was thought that any resistance from the president's to comply with the Constitutional Council's ruling on the postponed election would risk more unrest.
Senegal President Macky Sall announced the postponement of the presidential election on February 3. / Others
February 16, 2024

Senegal's President Macky Sall on Friday pledged to organise presidential elections "as soon as possible" after the Constitutional Council overruled his decision to delay this month's vote.

"The President of the Republic intends to fully implement the decision of the Constitutional Council," the presidency said in a statement.

"To this end, the Head of State will without delay carry out the consultations necessary to organise the presidential election as soon as possible."

The announcement came moments after the West Africa's main regional bloc ECOWAS called on authorities in Senegal to set a new date for the presidential election in accordance with the ruling of the Constitutional Council.

There are only 10 days left before the original poll date of February 25 and most candidates have not been campaigning since Sall issued his decree on February 3, hours before campaigns were meant to kick off.

It was thought that any resistance from the the president's to the court's ruling would risk more unrest. The week-long electoral crisis has already led to violent protests and warnings of authoritarian overreach.

SOURCE:AFP
