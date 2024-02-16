Senegal's Constitutional Court has ruled that President Macky Sall's unprecedented postponement of the February 25 presidential vote was not in line with the constitution, pitching the country into a new phase of electoral uncertainty.

Opposition presidential candidates and lawmakers last week filed a number of legal challenges to the decision that delayed the vote to December and extended President Macky Sall's mandate in what critics said amounted to an "institutional coup."

They were particularly challenging the decree delaying the polls by President Sall and its subsequent approval by parliament.

The standoff has fuelled widespread unrest and raised international concerns that one of the remaining democracies in coup-hit West Africa is under threat.

All eyes on Sall

In the latest twist, the Constitutional Court decided that "the (postponement) law ... is contrary to the constitution," according to its minutes on Thursday.

The council also ruled to cancel a decree announced by Sall ahead of the vote that helped set the postponement in motion.

The presidency and government did not comment on whether they would accept the ruling which comes as the authorities started releasing opposition detainees.

All eyes are now on Sall, who said he delayed the election due to a dispute over the candidates' list and alleged corruption within the Constitutional Court that would undermine the credibility of the poll.

'Good news'

The court did not specify when the election should be held, which means it is up to Sall to set a reasonable date if he abides by the council's decision, said presidential opposition candidate Anta Babacar, who welcomed the ruling as "good news."

"What matters to a candidate like myself: from April 2 Mr. President Macky Sall is no longer the president, so this election must take place between February 25 and April 2," she told Reuters news agency by phone, referring to the original last date of Sall's mandate in April.

There are only 10 days left before the original poll date and most candidates have not been campaigning since Sall issued his decree on February 3, hours before campaigns were meant to kick off.

The council's ruling has further complicated the electoral outlook, said ruling party lawmaker Abdou Mbow on national television, warning that it would "exacerbate the crisis between the legislature and judiciary."

Impact on tensions

Any rejection of the decision risks further fanning public outcry which has already triggered clashes between protesters and police that killed three people last Friday and Saturday across several cities.

In the wake of the ruling, it was not immediately clear if organisers would go ahead with protests against the election delay that were planned for Friday and Saturday.

Anta Babacar said she expected tensions would lessen if Sall or authorities did not challenge the council's decision, but "if he doesn't accept it, we are never too far."

