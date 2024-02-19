TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Djiboutian defence ministers sign military cooperation agreements
Under the leadership of the two defence chiefs, a delegation-level meeting was held, says Turkish defence ministry.
The National Defence Ministry stated that Minister Yasar Guler officially welcomed Djibouti’s National Defence Minister Hassan Omar Mohamed. / Photo: AA / Others
February 19, 2024

Defence chiefs from Türkiye and the East African nation of Djibouti have signed a series of agreements and protocols in Ankara, including a military training cooperation agreement, a military financial cooperation agreement, and a cash aid implementation protocol.

The National Defence Ministry stated that Minister Yasar Guler officially welcomed Djibouti’s National Defence Minister Hassan Omar Mohamed on Monday, who arrived in Ankara as an official guest, with a military ceremony. After the ceremony, both ministers proceeded to a bilateral meeting.

The ministry said that under the leadership of the two defence chiefs, a delegation-level meeting was held.

In the meeting, which was attended by Turkish Land Forces Commander Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, the defence chiefs signed the three pacts, said the ministry.

With a population of less than a million, Djibouti has a strategic location along the Gulf of Aden as a Red Sea transit point.

