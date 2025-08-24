WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye warns unpunished war crimes fuel Israel’s recklessness as Gaza famine intensifies
The Turkish Foreign Ministry cites a UN-backed report confirming famine in Gaza, urging a permanent ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors, and accountability for Israel’s actions.
Türkiye warns unpunished war crimes fuel Israel’s recklessness as Gaza famine intensifies
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, starvation-related deaths have risen to 281 since October 2023, including 114 children. / Photo: AP
August 24, 2025

What encourages Israel and makes it reckless is its war crimes and violations of international law that have gone unpunished to date, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said, commenting on the confirmation of famine in the Palestinian enclave.

In Saturday’s statement, the ministry cited the UN-backed report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), confirming famine in Gaza as of August 15 with reasonable evidence, stressing that it highlighted once again “the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the genocidal policies implemented by the Netanyahu government against the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

The ministry said that ensuring a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, holding those responsible accountable before international courts, and keeping humanitarian aid corridors open without interruption are among the most fundamental obligations of international law and humanity.

“Türkiye will continue to firmly support the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people,” the statement added.

“Man-made disaster”

A report by the UN-supported Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed that famine is now officially underway in Gaza City and surrounding areas, affecting about 514,000 people, with projections rising to 641,000 by the end of September.

Recommended

It marks the first time the IPC has declared famine outside Africa. The group warned that famine conditions are expected to spread further, reaching the central and southern areas of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of next month.

Referring to the report, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the situation as a “man-made disaster” and “a failure of humanity itself,” stressing that famine is not only about food but “the deliberate collapse of the systems needed for human survival. People are starving. Children are dying.”

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, starvation-related deaths have risen to 281 since October 2023, including 114 children.

Since March 2, Israel has kept all Gaza crossings closed, barring humanitarian aid despite large aid convoys stranded at the border.

Overall, it has killed more than 62,600 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, and rendered it uninhabitable.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us