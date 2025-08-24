Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has drawn international attention with a heartfelt letter to Melania Trump, urging the US First Lady to advocate for Gaza’s children as she did for those affected by the Ukraine conflict.

The letter, which calls for action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, has been widely covered by global media, highlighting its emotional appeal and call for justice.

The letter was inspired by Melania Trump’s earlier correspondence with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where she expressed concern for children affected by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Emine Erdogan emphasised the dire situation in Gaza, referencing reports of 18,000 children and 62,000 civilians killed in less than two years, urging Melania to extend her compassion to Palestinian children and engage with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the crisis.

The letter’s poignant message, rooted in shared humanity and maternal empathy, resonated widely, with media outlets quoting Emine Erdogan’s call for a unified stand against injustice and her hope that Melania’s voice could fulfil a “historical responsibility” for Gaza.

Here's a look at how media across the world have covered Erdogan's letter:

United Kingdom

BBC shared Emine Erdogan's letter on its X account, which has approximately 50 million followers, and on its Instagram account that has 29.4 million followers.

Under the headline, "Turkish First Lady calls on Melania Trump for children in Gaza", BBC also ran a report based on the letter on its website.

The Telegraph newspaper reported that Erdogan called for the rescue of children in Gaza, pointing out that the letter aimed to draw Trump into peace efforts in Gaza.

Reuters used the headline "Turkish first lady urges Melania Trump to speak out on Gaza" in its report.

Emine Erdogan wrote that she had been inspired by the letter Melania Trump sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month about children in Ukraine and Russia.

According to the British Sky News channel, Erdogan wrote a letter to Melania asking her to show the same concern for the children in Gaza as she does for the Ukrainian children affected by the war.

The letter recalled Melania’s compassion for the 648 Ukrainian children who lost their lives in the conflict and called on her to make the same effort for Palestinian children.

France

French magazine Le Point, in its report titled "We must unite our voices: Emine Erdogan called on Melania Trump to support the children of Gaza," stated that Erdogan asked Melania to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation of children in Gaza.

The French newspaper Le Figaro, in its news report titled "As a mother, a woman and a human being: Emine Erdogan called on Melania Trump to defend the rights of children in Gaza," included the following part from the letter: "As a mother, a woman and a human being, I deeply share the feelings in your letter and wish you to cultivate the same hope for the children of Gaza who are thirsting for peace and tranquility."

Germany

The German NTV online news portal reported with the headline "Erdogan's wife writes an emotional letter to Trump”. The report stated that Erdogan called on the American First Lady to show sensitivity for the children of Gaza.

The German magazine Der Spiegel said Emine Erdogan wrote about how the tag of "unknown baby" given to children in Gaza has "opened irreparable wounds in our conscience”.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s largest private television channel, bTV, ran an article that said "Türkiye's First Lady asks Melania Trump to appeal to the Israeli Prime Minister to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

Greece

Emine Erdogan's letter also received widespread coverage in the Greek press.

EFSYN newspaper reported, "While genocide and deadly attacks are taking place in Gaza, Erdogan sent a letter to Melania Trump regarding the children in Gaza."

Switzerland

Newspaper 20 Minuten chose the headline “Mrs. Erdogan Addresses Mrs. Trump on Behalf of Gaza’s Children.”

The article said, "Türkiye's First Lady called on her American counterpart to deliver a 'peace' letter to Benjamin Netanyahu, as she did to Vladimir Putin."

Belgium

Belgium’s Flemish-language public channel VRT also published the news with a headline: “Emine Erdogan wrote a letter to Melania Trump about Gaza: ‘It has turned into a children’s cemetery’.”

"After speaking about children in Ukraine, Türkiye's 'First Lady' Emine Erdogan asks her American counterpart, Melania Trump, to also speak about the suffering of children in the Gaza Strip. She expresses this in a letter. Is it striking? Emine Erdogan frequently raises her voice (on the Gaza issue),” the article said.

Czech Republic

The Czech newspaper Blesk also covered the story with the headline "Erdogan's wife wrote a letter to Melania Trump about children in Gaza."

It was reported that Erdogan called on Melania to show the same sensitivity for the children in Gaza as she did for the children in Ukraine.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Montenegro

Klix, one of the most read news portals in Bosnia and Herzegovina, used the headline "Communication between First Ladies".

The news site of the country's most widely read newspaper, Dnevni Avaz, reported that Erdogan sent a letter to Melania explaining the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Serbia's news agency Tanjug gave detailed coverage to Erdogan's Gaza letter.

Blic, one of the most read news portals in Serbia, included the details of the letter in its news report with the headline "Emine Erdogan asked Melania Trump to think about the children in Gaza."

CDM, one of Montenegro's most read news portals, also emphasised that Erdogan asked Trump to think about the children in Gaza.

Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Bangladesh

The Australian-based 9News reported on the letter with the headline, "Emine Erdogan called on Melania Trump to speak about the children of Gaza." The article covered the letter's contents extensively.

Malaysia-based Free Malaysia Today reported the contents of the letter.

Singapore-based The Straits Times wrote: “Emine Erdogan gave the message that Melania Trump’s call would be a historic mission by emphasizing the global recognition of Palestine.”

Bangladesh's official news agency, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), also used the details of the letter in its news report titled "Erdogan's wife urged Melania Trump to speak for the children of Gaza."