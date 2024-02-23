Algeria and Mauritania have launched a free trade zone project located in the Algerian westernmost province of Tindouf, near the two countries' border.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and visiting Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani attended the groundbreaking ceremony in the province on Thursday.

Both leaders also unveiled plans to build fixed border posts between the two countries and an 840-km road connecting Algeria's Tindouf with Zouerate, the capital of Mauritania's northernmost Tiris Zemmour region.

Algeria also plans to open free trade zones with Mali, Niger, Tunisia, and Libya to boost economic cooperation, Algeria Press Service news agency reports.

Breaking travel barriers

Several African countries have taken similar steps with neighbouring countries to boost economic ties and trade opportunities.

In December 2023, Kenya announced it was scrapping visa requirement for all foreigners visiting the country to encourage free movement of people and goods and open up Kenya to more trade opportunities.

In November of the same year, Rwanda also announced it would allow Africans to travel visa-free to the country to boost free movement of people and trade similar to Europe’s Schengen zone.

