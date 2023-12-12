Kenya has lifted visa requirement for all foreigners visiting the country.

President William Ruto made the announcement on Tuesday during the East African country's 60th Independence Day anniversary.

Ruto said the move will encourage free movement of people and goods, and open up Kenya to more trade opportunities.

"Beginning January 2024, Kenya will be a visa-free country. It shall no longer be necessary for any person, from any corner of the globe, to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya," he said in the capital Nairobi.

Ruto had earlier in the year announced Kenya's plan to lift visa restriction for all Africans before the end of 2023.

Vocal about visa-free travel

He has now extended the exemption to the rest of the world in his new communication.

The Kenyan leader has been vocal about the need to remove visa barriers as part of implementing a global free trade area.

Rwanda, The Gambia, Seychelles and Benin are the other African countries with a visa-free policy. The four, however, extended visa-free travel to African citizens only.

Travellers to Kenya would stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days for visitation, tourism, medical or business.

"The length of stay in Kenya begins on the date of entry into Kenya," the Kenyan High Commission says.