AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya scraps visa requirement for all foreigners
The Kenyan government has lifted visa requirement for all foreign travellers, effective January 1, 2024.
Kenya scraps visa requirement for all foreigners
Kenya has marked 60 years of independence from Britain . / Photo: AFP
December 12, 2023

Kenya has lifted visa requirement for all foreigners visiting the country.

President William Ruto made the announcement on Tuesday during the East African country's 60th Independence Day anniversary.

Ruto said the move will encourage free movement of people and goods, and open up Kenya to more trade opportunities.

"Beginning January 2024, Kenya will be a visa-free country. It shall no longer be necessary for any person, from any corner of the globe, to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya," he said in the capital Nairobi.

Ruto had earlier in the year announced Kenya's plan to lift visa restriction for all Africans before the end of 2023.

Vocal about visa-free travel

He has now extended the exemption to the rest of the world in his new communication.

The Kenyan leader has been vocal about the need to remove visa barriers as part of implementing a global free trade area.

Rwanda, The Gambia, Seychelles and Benin are the other African countries with a visa-free policy. The four, however, extended visa-free travel to African citizens only.

Travellers to Kenya would stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days for visitation, tourism, medical or business.

"The length of stay in Kenya begins on the date of entry into Kenya," the Kenyan High Commission says.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us