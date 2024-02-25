Sunday, February 25, 2024

11:05 GMT – Negotiations between Hamas, Israel resume: Egyptian media

Egyptian media reported on Sunday the resumption of negotiations between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel over ceasefire and hostage exchange talks.

"Ceasefire negotiations resumed through meetings at the level of specialists held in Doha, followed by meetings in Cairo," the privately-owned Cairo News Channel reported, citing an informed Egyptian source.

Israel's War Cabinet decided late on Saturday to send a delegation to Qatar to have talks on a hostage exchange agreement with the Palestinian group Hamas, according to Israeli media.

10:15 GMT – Gaza death toll rises to 29,692

At least 86 Palestinians were killed and 131 others injured over the last 24 hours, as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Israeli occupation committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 86 martyrs and 131 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement added.

9:50 GMT – Several killed, others injured in Israeli strikes on homes

A number of Palestinians were killed on Sunday as Israeli aircraft bombed homes in various areas of the Gaza Strip, local media reported.

"Israeli warplanes bombed a residence belonging to the Kali family in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City, resulting in the tragic killing of three Palestinians there," the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported.

Another raid targeted a home in the Al-Shaaf area, east of the Gaza City, killing one and wounding others, medical sources told Anadolu.

08:50 GMT — Israeli delegation heads to Doha for more talks on Gaza captives

Israel's war cabinet approved sending negotiators to Qatar to continue talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the war on Gaza and the return of captives being held in Gaza, officials and local media said.

The talks began in Paris, where the head of Israel's overseas intelligence service Mossad and his counterpart at the domestic Shin Bet security service met with mediators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

National security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in a televised interview that the "delegation has returned from Paris -- there is probably room to move towards an agreement".

08:12 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis hits American oil tanker, warships

The Houthis said that they targeted an American oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden and American warships in the Red Sea.

Spokesman of Yemen's Houthi armed forces, Yahya Saree, made the announcement on Telegram but did not provide information on the results of the attacks.

Saree said that the attacks were carried out in response to aggression against the Palestinian people and strikes by the Americans and the British against Yemen.

07:30 GMT — Houthis says US, UK carried out air strikes in Yemeni capital

The US and the UK carried out airstrikes Saturday in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, according to the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah television.

No further details were provided about the attacks.

The Pentagon said in a coordinated effort, the US and the UK, alongside support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand, carried out strikes against military targets in Houthi-controlled areas.

07:00 GMT — Qassam Brigades sniped Israeli officer, targeted armoured personnel carrier in Gaza City

The Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, announced that its fighters sniped an Israeli officer and targeted an armored personnel carrier in Gaza City.

The group said in separate statements on Telegram that fighters “succeeded in sniping a Zionist officer with a Qassam ‘Ghoul ’ rifle in the southern Zaytoun neighbourhood in Gaza City,” without providing details.

It shared a picture on Telegram that was captioned: “57 missions carried out by Qassam snipers, including 34 with the ‘Ghoul’ rifle.”

