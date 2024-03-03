AFRICA
Citizens loot foodstuff at Nigeria government store
Nigerian citizens looted a government warehouse in the capital Abuja on Sunday.
Regular cost of living protests have rocked Nigeria in recent times. / Photo: Vanguard newspaper / Others
March 3, 2024

A section of Nigerians in the capital Abuja on Sunday looted foodstuff stored at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) warehouse.

Josephine Adeh, an official of the Federal Capital Territory, confirmed the incident to the privately-owned Punch newspaper, saying that the situation was "under control."

The warehouse located at Karimo in Phase 3 of the Federal Capital Territory was looted on Sunday morning.

Police officers deployed to the warehouse managed to repulse the crowds, Adeh said. She, however, did not reveal whether any arrests had been made.

Protests

Nigeria has recently experienced regular protests over a high cost of living, with the aggrieved people blaming the government of President Bola Tinubu for introducing "anti-people" policies, including the removal of the long-standing fuel subsidy.

The president has since acknowledged that life has become more difficult for Nigerian citizens, but has expressed optimism that his policies will soon bear fruit, and that the country's economic situation would improve.

